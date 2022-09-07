Jets lose QB Zach Wilson for at least first 3 games

Barry Werner
Zach Wilson returning to start the New York Jets’ opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after arthroscopic surgery always felt like a pipe dream.

Now it has turned into a nightmare for Gang Green.

The team announced Wednesday its second-year quarterback will miss at least the first three games of the 2022 season.

If you want to look on the bright side — is there one? — Joe Flacco gets to start and have a revenge game against the Ravens.

Wilson missed four games in his rookie season with a different knee injury. This has to be cause for concern for the Jets’ brass.

