Jets lose ILB Avery Williamson for the season after torn ACL vs. Falcons

The New York Jets have their defensive quarterback for the season.

Via multiple reports, an MRI confirmed inside linebacker and signal-caller Avery Williamson tore his right ACL on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Williamson appeared to suffer the injury while playing with and against backups late in the second quarter.

A fifth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2014, Williamson blossomed in his first four years in Tennessee, starting 59 of 63 regular-season games. Last year, he signed a three-year, $22.5 million free agent deal with New York that included $16 million guaranteed.

In his first season with the Jets, he started all 16 games, led the team in total tackles with 120, and added 3 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 6 pass break-ups and an interception.

The Jets lost inside linebacker Avery Williamson for the season. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports: