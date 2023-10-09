Jets lose Alijah Vera-Tucker for season with torn Achilles

Jul 28, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) looks on during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In a blow to the Jets, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles tendon, an MRI revealed Monday.

Vera-Tucker, who sustained the injury during New York's win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Robert Saleh announced.

“AVT, unfortunately, the MRI showed that he did tear his Achilles, so he is out for the year," he said Monday.

“We’re all kind of surprised because he played a play on it, he walked off under his own power, he walked to the locker room on his own power, so we were pretty optimistic that that part of it was going to be okay," the Jets head coach said. "But, it’s a blow. And again, I feel bad for him. He battled his way back this offseason from injury a year ago, and to have this happen again, it’s unfortunate.”

Saleh added that they will keep the new starting right tackle “close to the vest” for this week ahead of Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia, but “we have our options in-house.”

Max Mitchell could be one of those options, as he replaced Vera-Tuker when the injury occurred in the first half on Sunday. Veteran Billy Turner is also an option at right tackle.

When Duane Brown returns off IR he could play at left tackle where he has spent his entire career and the Jets could move Mekhi Becton back to right tackle where he started the season.

This is the second straight season he has sustained a season-ending injury in October. The 14th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Vera-Tucker sustained a torn triceps in Week 7 in 2022 also at the Broncos.