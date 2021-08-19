Jets lose $45 million man Carl Lawson for 2021 season after Achilles injury

New York Jets fans should be used to disappointment by now, but Thursday's news should test even the most dedicated supporters of the team. Defensive end Carl Lawson, the team's biggest free agent signing this offseason, will miss the entire 2021 NFL season due to an Achilles injury, the team announced.

Lawson experienced the injury during Thursday's practice. He was taken for an MRI, which revealed a ruptured Achilles. Lawson, 26, will miss the entire season due to the injury.

DL Carl Lawson and S Zane Lewis will miss the 2021 season with injuries sustained at today's practice.



DL Sheldon Rankins and WR Denzel Mims are day-to-day.



Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets during the offseason. That deal includes $30 million guaranteed.

Carl Lawson joined Jets after promising start with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Lawson in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the next four years developing into one of the better pass rushers in the game, racking up 20 sacks and 32 quarterback hits. Lawson ranked as the sixth-best free agent on the market this offseason, according to Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab.

Lawson was expected to shore up a Jets defensive line that recorded 31 sacks in 2020. That figure ranked 21st in the NFL.

Carl Lawson (right) will miss the 2021 NFL season with an Achilles injury. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

