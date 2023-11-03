Jets looking for points and playoffs, a Chargers scouting report, and a special gambling guest | Jets Class
It’s time again to attend Jets Class, as SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes explores the Jets search for points as they search for a playoff berth. Connor also welcomes The Athletic’s Dan Popper to the show to deliver a scouting report on the Chargers, a special guest to deliver Jets betting tips, and also shares a breakdown of why Jets GM Joe Douglas didn’t deliver any big deals before the NFL trade deadline.