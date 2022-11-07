Jets looking forward to opportunity for revenge vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Jets rightfully are riding high following their upset win over the Buffalo Bills and already giving their next opponent, the New England Patriots, some bulletin-board material.

Their Week 8 loss to New England is the only blemish on their record over their last six games. They suffered a 22-17 defeat at home that largely was the result of three costly Zach Wilson interceptions.

With a trip to Foxboro on the schedule after their bye week, the Jets have revenge on their mind.

“Yeah,” Jets cornerback D.J. Reed said with a grin when asked if he was excited about the chance to play the Patriots, per NJ.com. “Yeah. Exciting. I’m very happy about that. I think everybody is.”

The 2022 Jets are not the dysfunctional group we have grown accustomed to seeing in recent years. They enter Week 10 with a 6-3 record and their improved defense ranks eighth in the league in points allowed per game.

Their recent success makes that frustrating loss to New England even tougher to swallow for Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

“Anybody who watched the film can’t sit here and say we shouldn’t have won that game, at the end of the day,” Franklin-Myers said. “And it’s on us. We take that and we know the team goes as we go as a defense. And we have to be better. Any game we lose, as a defense we have to be better.”

Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, who played a key role in the win over Buffalo, took the Patriots loss just as hard.

"It took me a little minute to bounce back from that game last [week],' Gardner said. "Because I’m like, ‘Ain’t no way we lost that game.’ It took me until Wednesday, when we had a practice, to be like, ‘Alright, last week’s behind us, we’ve got a great group of receivers that I’ve got to go against.’"

Both the Patriots and Jets will enjoy their bye before facing off in a Week 11 rematch. There will be plenty at stake with the AFC East standings so tightly contested heading into the second half of the regular season.

“Man, it definitely is [something I’m looking forward to],” Gardner said. “I was telling myself, ‘I can’t wait to go against them again.’ But I can’t wait for the bye week as well. I need that.”