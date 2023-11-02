Jets looked to acquire Davante Adams, Mike Evans prior to NFL Trade Deadline: reports

With the Jets at 4-3 and in the hunt for a playoff spot, it was a little odd that GM Joe Douglas could not make improvements in the offensive department that the team needed before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. But it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

According to multiple reports, the Jets reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders about potentially acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams. They also spoke to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regarding Mike Evans but both teams told Gang Green they were not willing to trade them.

The Raiders did offer Hunter Renfrow, according to the New York Post’s Brian Costello, but the Jets were not interested.

In his post-Trade Deadline meeting with the media, Douglas was asked if the Jets made any calls on the wide receiver market and intimated they did but, obviously, could not get a deal done.

"We made a lot of calls on a lot of different positions,” Douglas said. “It takes two to tango."

Adams is one of the best receivers in the league and aside from being able to lift the Jets’ offense, his connection to Aaron Rodgers from their Green Bay days, could have made a potent combination once the future Hall of Famer returns to the field from his Achilles injury.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has caught 47 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns.

Evans is having a similar season to Adams in his final year with Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old has caught 33 passes for 507 yards and five touchdowns. After this season, Adams has three more seasons with the Raiders.

The Post also reports that the Jets looked into offensive line help. New York spoke to the Vikings about Ezra Cleveland, but Minnesota traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.



The Jets will start their playoff push when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

