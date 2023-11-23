Jets list Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown as questionable for Friday

Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Dolphins.

Becton hurt his ankle in last Sunday's loss to the Bills and he was a limited participant in the team's only practice session of the week on Wednesday. The Jets listed Becton as a non-participant in estimated practice reports after walkthroughs on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tackle Duane Brown is also listed as questionable. Brown (hip) will be activated from injured reserve and he was listed as a full participant on Thursday.

Defensive back Michael Carter II (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. Linebacker Sam Eguavoen (hip), offensive lineman Billy Turner (finger), and tight end Kenny Yeboah (hamstring) join the two tackles in the questionable category.