Jets, Lions staffs will coach at 2022 Senior Bowl

The Jets will get an extended look at some of the 2022 NFL draft class’ top prospects this offseason.

Robert Saleh and his staff, as well as Dan Campbell’s Lions staff, will coach the two college all-star teams at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

“The New York Jets are fired up for the opportunity to engage with these young men and be a part of everything at the Senior Bowl,” Saleh said in a statement Tuesday.

It’s a longstanding tradition for two NFL coaching staffs to run the Senior Bowl teams, but this year will focus on giving assistants and coordinators a chance to take on bigger roles, per the release:

For the first time in the game’s rich history, head coaches will serve in more an advisory capacity while promoting select assistants into leadership roles on the staff (e.g. running backs coach to head coach, secondary coach to defensive coordinator, etc.). This new change will offer position coaches and coordinators developmental opportunities in a setting that showcases their skills in front of peers from all 32 clubs.

This will be the first time the Jets have coached a Senior Bowl team since Walt Michaels and his staff did it in 1979. That year, the Jets ended up picking two legendary members of the franchise, defensive linemen Marty Lyons and Mark Gastineau. Both made the Senior Bowl’s all-time roster.

Saleh and some of his staff coached the Senior Bowl while members of Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers in 2019. That year, San Francisco took DE Nick Bosa and WR Deebo Samuel with its first two picks. The Niners coached both players during Senior Bowl week.

The Senior Bowl could play a pivotal role in who the Jets draft this spring. New York owns two picks in the first two rounds with a bevy of needs across the roster. This game will be a perfect opportunity for the Jets staff to get an up-close look at some of the highly-touted prospects.

If New York and Saleh’s previous Senior Bowl experiences are any indication, the Jets will land some talented participants in the draft.

Story continues

List