Jets, Lions staffs to coach the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl

With non-playoff teams starting their preparation for the NFL draft, Jim Nagy and the staff over at the Reese’s Senior Bowl just announced the coaching staff for the 2022 contest.

With both teams having the top-two picks, Robert Saleh of the Jets and Dan Campbell of the Lions will take their staffs down to Mobile, Alabama for the 73rd annual Reese’s Senior Bowl to be played on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

Only college seniors and fourth-year junior graduates are eligible for the game and it provides NFL teams, scouts, and executives with an early look at some potential future stars.

The teams with the lowest winning percentage that season usually get the first opportunity to coach in the game, but only if a majority of their staff – and head coach – are intact.

Last year in 2021, the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins coaching staffs led the charge after the Eagles declined, and the Jaguars and Jets were both hiring new head coaches.

Jacksonville had Urban Meyer, who was fired, and the team will now conduct another search.

The game will be aired live on the NFL Network at 2:30 ET. The Lions own the No. 2 pick, while the Jets own the Nos. 4 and 10 selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

Philadelphia owns the 15th and 16th picks as of now.

