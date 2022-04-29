Jets, Lions made offers for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

The Jets offered the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL draft to the 49ers for WR Deebo Samuel, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, added that the Lions also made an offer. The Jets’ proposal included a pick swap as well, but San Francisco ultimately hung on to the disgruntled receiver on Thursday.

Rapoport said that the 49ers wouldn’t engage in trade talks and that Samuel is unhappy with how things played out.

The Jets, meanwhile, ended up using the 10th pick on Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson. Instead of having to pay Samuel a massive new contract, the rookie Wilson gives the Jets a talented young pass-catcher on a cost-effective rookie deal.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Wilson was a star for the Buckeyes, catching 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns while working as the program’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2021.

Wilson finished his collegiate career with 143 receptions, 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns.

List