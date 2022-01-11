The coaching staffs for the Jets and Lions will get some extra time to work with a number of this year’s draft prospects.

The Senior Bowl announced that the two teams will provide the coaches for this year’s event. They’ll run several practices in Mobile, Alabama before the game is played on February 5.

Head coaches Robert Saleh and Dan Campbell will be in Mobile, but the announcement from the Senior Bowl includes word that they will work in advisory capacities while assistants take on bigger roles over the course of the week.

It hasn’t been long since the Lions did the honors as they were there two years ago. The Jets last provided coaches for the event in 1979 and they wound up drafting defensive linemen Marty Lyons and Mark Gastineau after seeing them at the Senior Bowl.

Both players enjoyed successful runs with the Jets and discoveries like that are the hope for teams who get the additional access to prospects that comes with working the game.

Jets, Lions will coach Senior Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk