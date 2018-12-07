Jets linebacker Darron Lee suspended four games for violating NFL's substance-abuse policy

Darron Lee was suspended four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The New York Jets will be without one of their most promising defensive players for the rest of the season. Linebacker Darron Lee was suspended for the final four games of the year after violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The 24-year-old Lee was in the midst of a strong season with the team. Lee ranked third on the Jets with 74 tackles. He also picked off three passes, one of which resulted in a touchdown during the team’s Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

Lee, who was drafted No. 20 overall by the Jets in the 2016 NFL draft, will be eligible to return following the team’s Week 17 game against the New England Patriots.

Lee is under contract with the Jets through the 2019 season. The team can guarantee Lee remains under contract with the team through 2020 if it picks up his fifth-year option during the offseason.

