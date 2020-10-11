Jets' Le'Veon Bell runs for 60 yards in first game back from IR

In his first game back since Week 1, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell ran for ran for 60 yards on 13 carries and had one catch for seven yards in the team's 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Bell had missed the last three games with a hamstring injury that landed him on the IR. After a good week of practice, he was activated for the Week 5 matchup on Saturday.

The veteran back came into the game averaging just 2.3 yards per carry, but showed improvement against the Cards by averaging 4.6 yards per carry behind a banged up offensive line.

Head coach Adam Gase elected to go for it at the Cardinals' 13-yard line on 4th-and-1, though Bell was stuffed short and Arizona took over on downs. It was a tough call by not kicking the field goal and relying on Bell to power through for the first down.

Despite the loss, Bell showed he can be the Jets lead back going forward as the team is still searching for their first win of the season.