Jets' Lemieux set for NHL debut vs. Wild

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- If Brendan Lemieux can channel even a fraction of his dad's tenacity, the Minnesota Wild are in for a super annoying game Friday night.

The Winnipeg Jets (3-3-0) recalled the offspring of Claude Lemieux, arguably the most annoying hockey agitator of all time when he played from 1985-2003, and the 21-year-old will make his NHL debut at Bell MTS Place.

Brendan Lemieux will take the ice three days after nearly playing for Winnipeg against the Columbus Blue Jackets before eventually watching the Jets' 5-2 loss from the press box.

"You try to go about it like it's every other day, even though it's not every other day," he told a media scrum after practice on Thursday. "It's emotional. Obviously, I was really excited the other day when I got the call and thought I was in.

"It's a roller coaster, but any day you spend in the NHL is a great day. I've been waiting my whole life for this. It's been a dream since I watched my dad play in the NHL."

Lemieux, who has three goals and two assists in four games this season with the AHL's Manitoba Moose, was acquired by the Jets in the blockbuster deal that sent left winger Evander Kane and defenseman Zach Bogosian to the Buffalo Sabres in February 2015.

His dad won three Stanley Cups with three different teams but is best remembered as a member of the Colorado Avalanche. In the height of the rivalry between the Avs and Detroit Red Wings, Lemieux hit forward Kris Draper from behind in the 1996 playoffs, breaking Draper's orbital, cheek and jaw bones, turning up the heat on an already simmering series.

The Wild (1-2-1) might as well be travelling to Winnipeg in an air ambulance.

Center Charlie Coyle is out with a broken leg, left winger Marcus Foligno has a broken facial bone, right winger Mikael Granlund has a sore groin, and left winger Nino Niederreiter has a sprained ankle. Left winger Zach Parise also left practice early this week with an undisclosed injury.