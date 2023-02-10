Jets legends Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Sep 21, 1986; E. Rutherford, NJ, USA: FILE PHOTO; New York Jets defensive tackle Joe Klecko prior to the start of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Giants Stadium. / RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Jets legends Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis have been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Both players will be enshrined in Canton this summer as part of the Class of 2023.

Klecko, who had been named one of three senior finalists in August, was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2010 as part of the inaugural class.

He played 10 of his 11 years in the NFL with the Jets, starring for Gang Green as a disruptor on the defensive line from his rookie season in 1977 until 1987. His best season came in 1981, when he led the league with 20.5 sacks.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Klecko amassed 78 sacks during his career, which ended after the 1988 season, which he spent with the Indianapolis Colts.



Revis, one of the best defensive players in Jets history, played eight of his 11 seasons with Gang Green. In that time, he intercepted 25 passes while shutting down the best receiver on any team the Jets faced each week, sending them to “Revis Island.”

The 37-year-old made seven Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro four times. In 2009, Revis was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, losing to Green Bay Packers star Charles Woodson season. In that standout campaign, Revis made six picks, helping the Jets to a 9-7 record.