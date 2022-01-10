Jets legend WR Don Maynard dies at 86

New York Jets legend Don Maynard died at the age of 86 on Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. Maynard was a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Jets, spending 13 years with the franchise.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 after racking up 633 catches, 11,834 yards and 88 touchdowns in his career. Maynard was one of the best wide receivers of his era, leading the league in receiving yards once (1967) and yards per game twice (1967-68).

He also caught the most touchdown passes of any player in 1965, scoring 14 times for the Jets.

He got his start in the NFL as a member of the Giants when he was a ninth-round pick in 1957. He didn’t make his debut until the 1958 season and missed the entire 1959 campaign to play in the CFL for the Tiger-Cats.

Maynard finished his career with an average of 18.7 yards per reception, which is tied with Roger Carr for the 16th-highest in NFL history.