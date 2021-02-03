Jets legend Kevin Mawae to join Colts coaching staff next season

Kevin Mawae

Jets legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae is officially back in the league as a coach.

The Athletic's Stephen Holder reports the Indianapolis Colts will be bringing in Mawae as an assistant offensive line coach, which obviously makes sense considering his career as a center and guard in the NFL.

Mawae was working under Herm Edwards at Arizona State as an offensive analyst, but it wasn't a coaching gig. Now he'll be in the trenches with guys like Quentin Nelson to begin his coaching career in the league.



Mawae was indcuted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, and that illustrious career saw most of its seasons in New York. In eight seasons with the Jets, he had 118 starts and totaled six Pro Bowl bids and two All-Pro selections.