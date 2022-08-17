Jets legend Joe Klecko named Senior finalist for Hall of Fame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Billy Riccette
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Klecko
    Player of American football

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed their three senior finalists for induction into the Hall for the Class of 2023. And a member of the New York Sack Exchange is on the list.

Former Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko is officially on the ballot come January. Klecko played 11 seasons (1977-1987) for the Jets. Here are just a few of his accomplishments in his career:

  • 1981 NFL Defensive Player of the Year

  • Two-time First-Team All-Pro selection (1981, 1985)

  • One-time Second-Team All-Pro selection (1983)

  • Four-time Pro Bowl selection (1981, 1983, 1984, 1985)

  • NFL sack leader in 1981

  • Member of Jets Ring of Honor, No. 73 retired by team

Klecko now needs to get 80 percent of the votes when the committee meets in January to decide who will join the Class of 2023. But by all accounts, Klecko is a near lock to be inducted next August in Canton, Ohio.

Klecko spoke to ESPN about his upcoming shot at the Hall and said it’s a tremendous honor and a “pretty cool phone call”.

Also among the senior finalists are longtime Bears and Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, who was MVP of Super Bowl V, the first MVP from the losing Super Bowl team, and former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories