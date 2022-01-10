Jets legend Don Maynard dead at 86

Don Maynard runs in white and green Jets uniform

Jets legend Don Maynard had died at age 86, it was announced on Monday.

The Hall-of-Famer played 13 seasons with the Jets (who were the Titans when he joined the team in 1960) and was an immediate key player for the team, having his No. 13 among the list of retired numbers at MetLife Stadium.

Maynard was a ninth-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 1957, but he ended up leaving them for the CFL before returning to the states to play with the Titans.

In 1969, he was a favorite target for Joe Namath in the passing game, collecting 938 yards and six touchdowns that season at wide receiver. Maynard was a flanker and halfback before that season.

In addition to his Hall of Fame selection, Maynard was a four-time Pro-Bowler, an All-Pro in that Super Bowl season, and was also named to the AFL Hall of Fame First Team All-1960s.

In his 13 seasons with the Jets and Titans, Maynard collected 633 receptions for 11,834 yards and 88 touchdowns over 186 games.

