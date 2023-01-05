Jets legend Darrelle Revis named Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 finalist

Oct 30, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Jets won 31-28. / Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 finalists for their 2023 class on Wednesday night with Jets legend Darrelle Revis advancing to the final round of voting.

Revis becomes a finalist in his first year of eligibility. Joe Thomas and Dwight Freeney are also first-year eligible players to be named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The other finalists include Torry Holt, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, DeMarcus Ware, Albert Lewis, Darren Woodson, Zach Thomas, Patrick Willis, Devin Hester and Ronde Barber.

One of the best defensive players in Jets history, the legendary cornerback played eight of his 11 seasons with Gang Green. In that time, he intercepted 25 passes while shutting down the best receiver on any team the Jets faced each week, sending them to “Revis Island.”

The 37-year-old made four seven Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro four times. In 2009, Revis was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, losing to Packers star Charles Woodson that season. In that standout campaign, Revis made six picks helping the Jets to a 9-7 record.

While he didn’t get to go his whole career as a Jet, he spent one season in Tampa Bay, one season in New England and last played with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. But Revis was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in November.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee will vote on the final class during the weekend of Super Bowl LVII in February.