Jets legend Darrelle Revis among 28 semi-finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 class

Oct 17, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 28 semi-finalists for their 2023 class on Tuesday afternoon, with Jets legend Darrelle Revis making the cut in what is his first year on the ballot.

Revis joins Dwight Freeney, Joe Thomas, Jahri Evans, and James Harrison among first-year eligible players to make it to the semi-finalist stage.

This list of semi-finalists will be cut down to 15 players in January and members of the selection committee will vote on the final class during the weekend of Super Bowl LVII in Feburary.

Revis, a shutdown corner who made seven Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro four times, last played in the NFL with Kansas City in 2017.

He played eight of his 11 professional seasons with Gang Green, intercepting 25 passes while routinely zeroing out some of the best receivers in the game. Revis was especially outstanding during the 2009 season, in which he picked off six passes and finished as runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year (Green Bay's Charles Woodson).

Now 37 years old, Revis certainly has a chance to cement his legacy in the league by becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Whether he gets in on the first try or not, there's no doubting that he will one day be enshrined in Canton.