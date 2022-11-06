The Jets blew a scoring chance in the third quarter when Von Miller stripped quarterback Zach Wilson on a sack, but they didn’t have to wait long for another opportunity.

Quinnen Williams sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen to start the ensuing drive and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner picked Allen off on the next play. The Jets took over on the Buffalo 19-yard-line and James Robinson ran for a seven-yard score four plays later.

The touchdown gave the Jets their first lead of the day and Greg Zuerlein‘s extra point has them up 17-14 with four minutes to go in the third quarter.

It was the second interception of the day for Allen and the Jets defense has come up with the right answers for the quarterback for much of Sunday’s game. They’ll need to keep doing so to finish off the upset.

Jets take lead after Sauce Gardner interception originally appeared on Pro Football Talk