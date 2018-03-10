Jets lead the NFL in cap space after Browns add Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry

The Browns have had a huge lead over the rest of the league in available salary cap space for 2018. But that’s no longer the case.

Through trades agreed upon Friday, Cleveland will add Tyrod Taylor‘s $16 million cap hit and Jarvis Landry‘s $15.982 million cap hit for 2018. Those are the two biggest cap numbers on the roster.

That leaves the Jets in first place in the NFL in available cap space. The Jets are estimated to have $92 million in cap space, while the Browns have fallen into second place at about $76 million.

Amid reports that the Jets are willing to break the bank to add quarterback Kirk Cousins, there’s absolutely no reason for them not to pay whatever it takes to improve their roster significantly. With by far the most cap space of any NFL team, the Jets can outspend everyone else in the NFL.