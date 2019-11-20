Le'Veon Bell vows to never take another blood test for NFL

The New York Jets are on a two-game winning streak, but their star running back isn’t happy.

Le’Veon Bell blasted the NFL for testing him five times in 10 weeks and told the league he won’t “keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty a— needles.”

I done had 5 “random” HGH blood test in 10 weeks...@NFL I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty ass needles..find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.. — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 20, 2019

Bell was reportedly pulled out of two consecutive practices in July for drug tests, an act head coach Adam Gase said was expected since he wasn’t at OTAs. He also missed all of 2018 during a holdout.

Not only did Bell go after the league in his tweet for excessive drug tests, he alleged they are using “dirty a— needles” and likely put a scare in the Jets since refusing to take a drug test would result in suspension. Bell, 27, is well aware of this.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star was suspended for four games in 2016 for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse since he missed a test. It was dropped down to three on appeal. He also was suspended two games in 2014 for marijuana possession and DUI. Bell clarified for a Twitter follower that shouldn’t factor in since it can be tested by urine rather than blood.

Drug tests are part of the collective bargaining agreement between the league and players association. A computer program selects five players from eight randomly selected teams to undergo testing every week and players are required to comply or else face repercussions.

If Bell were to deny or skip a test, he could be suspended. Per ESPN, players who are not involved in “reasonable-cause testing” will not be subject to more than six tests a calendar year.

Bell has rushed for 508 yards on 161 carries, an average of 3.2 yards per carry. It’s the worst average of his career, beating out the 3.5 average in his rookie year with Pittsburgh in 2013. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract in the offseason.

Le'Veon Bell is done with drug tests. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

