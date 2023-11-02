Jets LB Quincy Williams named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was fantastic in the month of October, and now he has the hardware to prove it as he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month on Thursday.

In his last four games, Williams has been all over the field, racking up 45 tackles (including six for loss) and two sacks. He forced a fumble against the Broncos that was returned by Bryce Hall for a game-sealing touchdown, giving the Jets a much-needed win at Mile High.

Williams was also a key contributor in the Jets’ Week 6 win over the Eagles, when he registered a team-best 12 tackles and recovered a fumble in the 20-14 win.

Overall this season, Williams has 71 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.