Jets LB Mosley cleared for full return following groin surgery

The New York Jets did not get to see much of C.J. Mosley last season after signing him to a five-year, $85million deal, but the star linebacker has been given a good report from doctors and expects to have no limitations during training camp

Mosley signed with the Jets in March 2019 after five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens but was limited two just two games because of a groin/core muscle injury.

He had five tackles, recovered a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills before injuring his groin late in the third quarter.

Mosley returned against the New England Patriots on October 21 in his final appearance of the season and underwent surgery in December.

"I'm cleared to do everything," Mosley said on Wednesday during a video conference call.

"I've been working with my trainers every week, as far as workouts and rehab. Once we get back in the building, whenever that is, we'll go from there."

He said he is now able to plant his feet and cut without pain or limitations, as he could before the injury.

"That won't stop me during the season from getting back on the field," Mosley said.

"Once I got that out of the way, now I'm pretty confident I'll be good to go."

Mosley has remained at his home in New Jersey, where he has done much of his rehabilitation and workouts for the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic.