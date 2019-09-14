Jets LB C.J. Mosley, DL Quinnen Williams out vs. Browns

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams have been ruled out for their game Monday night against the Cleveland Browns because of injuries.

Mosley has a pulled groin and Williams is dealing with a sprained ankle. Neither practiced during the week after being hurt in the season opener against Buffalo.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had been ruled out earlier in the week as he recovers from mononucleosis. Trevor Siemian will start in his place.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Running back Le'Veon Bell was listed as questionable Saturday with a shoulder injury but is expected to play.

Also questionable were left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), wide receiver/punt returner Braxton Berrios (hamstring), nose tackle Steve McLendon (hip) and offensive linemen Brian Winters (shoulder) and Alex Lewis (shoulder).

Thomas is the only one of the questionable players that didn't practice at all this week.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL