Jets to work out Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Wednesday

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The Jets are keeping their eyes on open for any potential offensive line depth, even with the pending returns of Max Mitchell and George Fant. And it be a somewhat familiar face from last season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets are working out former Jet and Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Duvernay-Tardif was traded to the Jets in 2021 for tight end Dan Brown and played eight games for the Jets last season.

Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to opt out of the 2020 season while still with the Chiefs to help aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also finished up his medical residency program this summer in the Montreal area, putting his medical doctorate to good use.

With the residency over, LDT is ready to make a return to the football field and could be rejoining the Jets, at least on their practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

