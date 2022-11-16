Jets to work out Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Wednesday

The Jets are keeping their eyes on open for any potential offensive line depth, even with the pending returns of Max Mitchell and George Fant. And it be a somewhat familiar face from last season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets are working out former Jet and Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Reunion: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the FA OL who completed his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, is working out for the #Jets today, source say. The Good Doctor, who opted out in ‘20 to fight on the front lines of the pandemic, could sign to the NYJ practice squad. pic.twitter.com/gJ3GZ4ZMck — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2022

Duvernay-Tardif was traded to the Jets in 2021 for tight end Dan Brown and played eight games for the Jets last season.

Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to opt out of the 2020 season while still with the Chiefs to help aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also finished up his medical residency program this summer in the Montreal area, putting his medical doctorate to good use.

With the residency over, LDT is ready to make a return to the football field and could be rejoining the Jets, at least on their practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire