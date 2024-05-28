Jets land two tackles in PFF’s top-32 rankings for 2024 season

The Jets knew they had to upgrade the offensive line in preparation for the 2024 season. They went out and did just that, bringing in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses (via trade with Baltimore) during free agency and selected Olu Fashanu in the first round of the draft.

As a result, the Jets have two of the better offensive tackles in the NFL. Pro Football Focus also believes so as both Smith and Moses landed in the top 32 offensive tackles, as written by PFF’s Zoltan Buday.

Smith finds himself inside the top ten at No. 7, coming off a season in which he led all offensive tackles in pass-blocking grade.

Although he had to miss games due to injury, the 942 snaps he played in 2023 were the most he has played in a season since 2018. He was at his best in pass protection, earning a PFF pass-blocking grade of 89.3 that led all offensive tackles.

Moses also lands inside the top 20, at No. 18. So not just two top-32 tackles for the Jets, but two of the top 18.

The veteran played the best football of his career in his second season with the Ravens. His 80.4 PFF grade marked a career-high and led to the highest career ranking, as he finished 10th at the position. In addition, Moses also earned a career-high pass-blocking grade of 77.0, 21st among all offensive tackles.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire