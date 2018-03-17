Jets land No. 3 overall pick from Colts for No. 6 pick, three 2nd-round picks

The New York Jets will pick third in the NFL draft after trading with the Indianapolis Colts.

After failing to land Kirk Cousins, the New York Jets have moved up in the NFL draft, acquiring the No. 3 overall pick from the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 6 overall pick and three second-round picks.





Moving on up. pic.twitter.com/fm2BSLylso — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 17, 2018





Now, the Jets sit behind the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants in the draft, who pick first and second, respectively.

The trade makes sense for both teams:

The Jets now have the opportunity to draft one of the top quarterback prospects – possibly Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold – after re-signing Josh McCown and picking up Teddy Bridgewater earlier this week.

The Colts, meanwhile, pick up a nice haul of picks to shore up positions of need – especially on defense and the offensive line – while staying in the top 10 of the draft.

What does it mean for the rest of the NFL draft?

Well for one, the Buffalo Bills cannot be happy. The Bills are a quarterback-needy team who were looking to trade up into the top five picks, but now will likely only be able to trade for, at best, the No. 5 pick from the Denver Broncos, who recently signed Case Keenum. That will probably be good enough for one of the top prospects, but probably not the one the Bills desired. The Bills certainly have the draft capital to move up, as Buffalo owns two picks in each of the first three rounds, including the No. 12 and No. 21 overall selections.

The move also opens up the Browns to a whole new set of possibilities with the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks. Cleveland could, conceivably, pass on Saquon Barkley at No. 1, draft the most coveted quarterback and still land him with the No. 4 pick.

Only time will tell where the players will fall in the draft, which begins on April 28.