Jets land Joe Alt in latest Touchdown Wire mock draft

Another day, another mock draft giving the Jets an offensive tackle. While it may start to sound boring, it makes a lot of sense with the state of the position for the Jets entering the offseason.

This time around, we’re looking at the latest mock draft from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, following a week of practices at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The tackle going to the Jets in this mock was not in Mobile, however, but will still be one of the first tackles taken in the draft — Notre Dame’s Joe Alt.

With the Jets sitting at No. 10 in the draft order, Alt, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga could all be in contention to be the newest offensive tackle for the Jets. In this case, the Jets had their choice of Alt and Fuaga — Fashanu was selected No. 4 by the Arizona Cardinals.

Fashanu had a nice week at the Senior Bowl and will make a case for a top-ten selection. In this mock, he went at No. 13 to the Las Vegas Raiders. What this shows is that if the Jets want a top offensive tackle in this draft, they should be in position to land one. The last thing they want to happen is a repeat of last season where after trading back to No. 15, they watched as the Patriots trade the No. 14 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The Jets then took Iowa State edge Will McDonald at No. 15.

The Jets should be in a good spot, but a lot can and will happen, so stay tuned.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire