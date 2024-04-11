Jets land Georgia TE Brock Bowers in Mel Kiper’s latest two-round mock

The list of mock drafts sending Georgia tight end Brock Bowers to the New York Jets is becoming countless. The latest on the list is the latest two-round mock from the great Mel Kiper of ESPN.

Kiper sees this as a logical match as the Jets continue to surround quarterback Aaron Rodgers with weapons in a push to make a postseason run this season and end their 13-season drought. With the upgrades along the offensive line, the Jets have the flexibility to secure the talents of Bowers and add firepower to the middle of the field with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams on the outside.

Here is what Kiper had to say about the pick:

This is really the first logical match I see for Bowers, the two-time Mackey Award winner who is head and shoulders above the other tight ends in this class. If the Jets are all-in around quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season, taking Bowers would give them the best chance to make a playoff run. They brought in left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle Morgan Moses last month, which lessens the need for an immediate starter at tackle. This just makes sense.

There are other good tight ends in this class, like Theo Johnson of Penn State and Ben Sinnott of Kansas State, just to name a few, but as Kiper said, Bowers is well above the rest of the class. The Jets have a good quarterback room but will strongly consider the excellent receiving ability of Bowers to further improve the group that also includes Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah and Zack Kuntz.

An interesting note here from ESPN’s Rich Cimini: Bowers would be only the fifth tight end the Jets have taken in the first round if they make the selection and the first since 2008 with Dustin Keller.

The others were Anthony Becht (2000), Kyle Brady (1995), Johnny Mitchell (1992) and Jerome Barkum (1972). Keller’s career was riddled with injuries. Becht and Brady were nice but the Brady pick will always be remembered for not being Warren Sapp. Mitchell, the 15th pick, played just 57 games in his career. Barkum had almost 4,800 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career, not bad for the 1970s. He spent his entire 12-season career with the Jets.

The Jets can use a game-changer this season. Bowers can be that game-changer.

