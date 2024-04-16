Jets land Brock Bowers in Peter Schrager’s mock draft

NFL Network insider Peter Schrager is one of the most plugged-in reporters in the business, so him dropping his first mock draft could potentially shed some light as to what directions teams will go in during the first round of the draft.

Pass-catcher is a clear need for the Jets heading into the draft as they look to expand their offense as much as possible and Schrager gives them exactly that in his mock, going with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, yet another mock draft linking the two together.

Keep in mind that three wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr, Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers — all were off the board by the time New York picked in this mock. Nabers went one pick before the Jets, but it was to the Indianapolis Colts, who traded up from No. 15 to No. 9 to land the LSU wide receiver. So the next-best option in this case was Bowers, who Schrager called a “special prospect”.

This is a special prospect. In fact, I’ve been told by multiple general managers that I’m not high enough on Bowers and that his ability after the catch sets him apart from just about every tight end prospect since Kyle Pitts. Excellent player, a winner and another weapon for Aaron Rodgers to exploit — this pairing does indeed make a ton of sense.

Certainly, the Jets don’t necessarily need a tight end but adding one as explosive as Bowers is far from a bad idea. Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert are very solid options, but neither can stress a defense like Bowers can.

The only offensive tackle that was off the board in this case was Joe Alt, who went No. 7 to the Tennessee Titans. It’s looking more and more likely the quarterbacks will push prospects down the board for the Jets. Four quarterbacks could very well go in the top six picks, maybe even the first four picks. That should make the Jets’ board pretty nice when they are on the board at No. 10. Bowers will be among the favorites to be that pick.

