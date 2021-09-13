Jets S Lamarcus Joyner likely lost for season after arm injury in Week 1: report

Lamarcus Joyner close shot Raiders no helmet

Jets S Lamarcus Joyner reportedly suffered a torn tendon in his arm that will require surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Joyner will undergo further tests on his injury, but if the surgery does take place, he is likely out for the rest of the season.

That's yet another safety that has suffered an injury this season and only one game has been played. Ashtyn Davis is currently on the IR and can't return until Week 4. Also, Sharrod Neasman and Zane Lewis are on the IR as well.



That leaves just Marcus Maye, Sheldrick Redwine and Adrian Colbert as the only safeties currently on the roster, and they're all considered free safeties, not strong where Joyner plays. So GM Joe Douglas might have to get creative again to add some help.

He had to already following the Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry injuries that have them both out for the season. Douglas brought in Shaq Lawson to make up for it on the defensive line.