Jets LaFleur talks decision on QB's, more aggressive play-calling during 'flow of game' | Jets News Conference

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur sees the the entire offense starting to get more comfortable as the season progresses. He feels moving up to the press box from the sideline has helped improve the flow of the offense. LaFleur wants to see both Zach Wilson and Mike White on the practice field making a decision on a starting quarterback for next week's game against Buffalo. He also understands the criticism for his play-calling that he's received throughout the year comes with the territory.