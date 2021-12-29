Jets KR Braxton Berrios named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jets WR/KR Braxton Berrios has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Berrios returned a kickoff for a 102-yard touchdown in New York’s win over the Jaguars. Berrios finished the game with 150 yards on four total returns. He also led the Jets with five catches and 37 yards and even took a handoff for three yards.

The touchdown gave the Jets the lead for good.

Berrios’ score was the first kickoff return for a touchdown for the Jets since 2018 and the longest touchdown by a Jets player since 2011, according to Randy Lange. Berrios reached a top speed of 20.99 miles per hour on the return, according to NextGen Stats. That was the second-fastest speed in Week 16.

Berrios has been one of the best special teams players in the NFL this season and has seen his role expand an offense. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason; the Jets should make a serious effort to keep him around.

