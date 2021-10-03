How do the Jets keep Derrick Henry from running roughshod over them? | What Are The Odds?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Chris Williamson and John Jastremski look at some Week 4 prop bets, including whether the Jets can slow down Derrick Henry, if Daniel Jones can succeed without starting WRs Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard and will Tom Brady dominate the Patriots in his return to New England?