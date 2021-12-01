Jets' Keelan Cole out Sunday with COVID-19

Keelan Cole close up tries to make catch white jersey in Denver

Keelan Cole will miss the Jets' game this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after testing positive for COVID-19, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday.

It's unknown how much longer Cole will be out for or when he tested positive, but the very least, it will be for a week.

The Jets did activate second-year receiver Denzel Mims from the COVID list, though. With Corey Davis missing Wednesday's practice, and Cole out this week, Sunday could be a step forward for Mims, who has just seven catches this year - five of them for first downs - for 129 yards.

Mims was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, but played in just nine games. After the Jets drafted Elijah Moore and signed Davis, he has taken a step back on the depth chart.