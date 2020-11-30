The Jets lost on Sunday to fall to 0-11, and the schedule only gets harder the rest of the way, as they’re likely to be playing opponents who are still in playoff contention every game the rest of this season, with the possible exception of at New England in Week 17.

In other words, 0-16 is a strong possibility.

“That’s a thing that no player, no coach, no staff ever wants to be part of,” linebacker Jordan Jenkins said, via NJ.com. “No one wants to go 0-16, and it’s something that nobody in this league wants to do. So I mean, we can keep fighting to try and change that.”

Only two teams in NFL history, the 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns, have gone 0-16. The 2020 Jets may join them in infamy.

Jets’ Jordan Jenkins: No one wants to go 0-16 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk