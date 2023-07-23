Jets DE John Franklin-Myers on team’s defense: ‘This is the deepest D-Line I’ve been a part of’

A big reason for the Jets success defensively last year was because of their front four.

Gang Green’s defensive line might be even better in 2023.

While the Jets lost Sheldon Rankins in free agency, the team signed defensive tackle Al Woods and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. They will join a group that includes Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers, as they each helped the Jets register 45 sacks last season, seventh-best in the NFL.

“If you look at our defensive line, we don’t have a weak spot,” Franklin-Myers said. “Everybody brings something different to the team.

“As many great defensive lines I’ve been a part of, this is the deepest D-Line and the most unique.”

During training camp, the Jets defensive line has been creating consistent pressure on Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson and the rest of the quarterbacks. When they haven’t been in the face of the quarterbacks, the front four has blown up running plays in the backfield and even stripped the ball away from running backs.

Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich like to use a variety of pass rushers to get to opposing quarterbacks. So when most team’s star defensive ends might be tired toward the end of the game, the Jets have enough depth to continue to send fresh pass rushers, hoping to make the opposing quarterback’s life much tougher.

The Jets defensive line group is led by Williams, who just signed a four-year, $96 million extension with the Jets. Lawson and John Franklin-Myers have also been consistent as Johnson, Huff, Micheal Clemons, and 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald will back them up. On the inside, the Jets have Williams, Jefferson, Solomon Thomas and Woods, who is listed at 6-3, 330 pounds.

“Man, you see that D-line?” Jefferson said. “We’ve got some dogs out there.

“From afar, I was just watching that group and watching how they were getting after it,” Jefferson said. “I feel like there’s a lot of players who are just like me, same hunger, especially for rushing, knowledge of the game. I just thought if I add in there, the sky’s the limit. They’re already great. I don’t see us getting any worse.”

Dating back to his days as defensive coordinator of the 49ers, Saleh likes to have a deep defensive line rotation in his arsenal. In San Francisco, Saleh had Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford. That group registered 33 sacks in 2019 as the 49ers won the NFC before losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

With such a talent and loaded defensive line room, playing time could come at a premium. But Saleh doesn’t believe managing playing time will be problematic for the players.

“I think they genuinely love to see each other have success and for sure, there’s going to be guys who want some of those third down rips and some of those extra opportunities to get play time,” Saleh said. “But one thing I’ll say, and this is where the team comes into play, that if we can get some leads, it’s exhausting to rush the passer, and the more reps we get to rush the passer, the more opportunities everyone’s going to get.”

GET PADS READY FOR TUESDAY

The first four practices of Jets training camp were without pads. After an off-day on Monday, players will practice in pads for the first time this year.

Throughout the first few practices, the defense is undoubtedly ahead of the offense. On Sunday morning, the Jets offense was sloppy to start as they committed a few penalties and the quarterbacks had a few incompletions.

That changed during the red zone drills as Rodgers completed touchdown passes to wide receiver Garrett Wilson and tight end Tyler Conklin. Rodgers finished the day completing 8-of-15 passes.

Saleh hopes little changes once the pads come on Tuesday.

“Obviously, you still want them to compete,” Saleh said. “You still want them going 100 miles an hour. Still want them to take care of one another in terms of learning how to practice as a pro staying off the ground, all that stuff, but [with] pads usually the intensity levels up a little bit.

“I love the way we’ve competed these first four days, offense and defense and just going back and forth. Offense, having some good plays, defense having some good plays.

“Special teams has been on it, so it’s been a very productive first four days. After this day off, just expect to be reacclimating the pads and trying to get your body ready to get collisions, you have a new type of soreness, but I’m not expecting the level of competition and the level of strain and effort to drop it all.”