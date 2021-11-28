Jets’ John Franklin-Myers rumbles 31 yards with deflected interception

John Franklin-Myers was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2018, and he was cut at final cuts in 2019. The Jets picked Franklin-Myers up in 2019, and though he missed the whole season on injured reserve, he impressed his second NFL team enough to draw a four-year, $55 million contract extension with $30.2 million guaranteed this October. One of the more underrated interior defensive linemen in the league this season, Franklin-Myers came into Sunday’s game with the Texans with four sacks, seven quarterback hits, 25 quarterback hurries, and 14 stops.

One thing Franklin-Myers had never had in his NFL career was an interception, and that changed on Sunday. With 9:12 left in the first quarter, Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor tried to get a quick pass off under pressure, but Franklin-Myers wasn’t having it. Franklin-Myers swatted Taylor’s pass into the air, recovered the ball, and rumbled 31 yards to the Houston 37-yard line.

John Franklin-Myers with the big man swat! 👐pic.twitter.com/egE1y5WvAi — Jets Nation (@JetsNationCP) November 28, 2021

Any time a big dude gets the ball in open space, you have to love it.