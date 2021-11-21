Jets' Joe Flacco says Zach Wilson is 'very eager to learn' as much as he can

Zach Wilson talking to Joe Flacco, back turned away

Veteran QB Joe Flacco made his first start of the season for the Jets on Sunday with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined with a knee injury. The 36-year-old completed 24-of-39 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

After the game, Flacco spoke to reporters about what he's seen from Wilson so far in practice and in the quarterbacks room. The Super Bowl winning QB made it clear that Wilson is trying to learn as much as possible from him.

"I haven't gotten the chance to really see much of him physically, a little bit in scout team and the ball definitely jumps off his hand," Flacco said. "He's another guy, like I talked about those guys being eager to learn, the young guys. He definitely seems very eager to learn and learn as much as he can about this game and how to play. How to play in rhythm and then at the same time be able to use the other things that he does well. You can definitely tell he's super interested in it and is gonna work hard and is working hard at it."

Flacco went on to say that Wilson is constantly trying to ask him questions any time he gets the chance. Despite not having all the answers, Flacco is enjoying the teaching opportunities.



"I've told a couple guys, as soon as me and him get together he's like a million questions," Flacco said. "It's all good, it's a lot of fun to see somebody that's just coming into the league and being able to talk to him is a lot of fun. I don't have all the answers, it's football at the end of the day and he's a little bit different than I am. But it been cool to be around that room.

"It's always to great to be around as many players as you can, and help in any way possible. We all love this game and you can tell that he loves it. When you get him one-on-one you can really see it."

Wilson is expected to practice more this week and could be fully healthy to start next Sunday on the road against the Houston Texans. Knowing that he could be the backup moving forward, Flacco said he's going to give it his all every time he gets on the field.

"Every time I take the field I want to go out there and I want to play my best and put my team in the best position it possibly can be to win the football game," Flacco said. "Obviously we didn't get that done today. I'm gonna continue to do that until I'm told that I'm not gonna do that. I'm gonna enjoy the hell out of it, and try to sling it around and have fun with the guys."