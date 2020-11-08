Jets' Joe Flacco says he feels more comfortable heading into his third start of the season

Jets head coach Adam Gase announced on Saturday that Sam Darnold is doubtful for Monday's game against the New England Patriots, and Joe Flacco will start in his place.

Flacco spoke to reporters on Saturday about learning he'll start and what it's been like in practice this week.

"Yeah, well I mean at least I got a practice Wednesday under my belt, and then took a few reps yesterday, took all the reps today," Flacco said. "The bottom line is, it's a lot easier going into the game knowing I'm playing now than it is to have to come off the bench at some point in the game."

It will be Flacco's third start of the season while Darnold deals with a shoulder injury. The veteran quarterback has completed 41 of 79 passes (51.9 percent) for 397 yards, one touchdown, and one interception this season.

Flacco would go on to talk about feeling better in the offense and being more prepared for this start.

"Definitely a lot more than I was a few weeks ago when I was getting my first start, or even when I had to kind of get in there against the Broncos," Flacco said. "I feel comfortable with all the guys, I feel comfortable being in the huddle. Just in terms of me feeling comfortable with the game overall, I've gotten out there and played again, I've gotten my feet wet and all those kind of things. So I feel really good going into the game."