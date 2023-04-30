Jets' Joe Douglas non-committal in picking up Mekhi Becton's option as deadline looms

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) looks on during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the 2023 NFL Draft is over, the Jets have a major decision to make as the calendar turns to May.

Mekhi Becton, the Jets’ 2020 first-round pick, is up for a fifth-year option that the team has yet to pick up. The deadline to decide on what to do is Monday, May 1.

GM Joe Douglas was asked what the team plans to do with Becton’s option and he was non-committal.

“We’re going to announce that next week,” Douglas said after the Jets’ draft was complete. “The deadline is Monday. We’re going to announce that in the next couple of days.”

Becton’s fifth-year price tag will be $13,565,000 if the Jets choose to accept it.

The Virginia native has been oft-injured during his tenure with the Jets. After playing 14 games in his rookie season, he’s played in just one game over the last two seasons, missing 16 of the 17 games in the 2021 season, and the entirety of the 2022 season after injuring his knee in August.

Douglas was also non-committal about Becton’s option during the NFL meetings earlier this year saying, “So, we don’t have to make a decision on the fifth-year option until after the Draft, so we’re not ready to announce any decision on that.”

For Becton, the former 11th-overall pick has done what he can to get healthy and stay on the field for the Jets. In early March, he posted some photos of his recent body transformation.

However, with Douglas and the Jets' front office not willing to commit to a fifth-year option for Becton with just days to spare, it seems they will do what the Giants did with quarterback Daniel Jones and have him work for it.