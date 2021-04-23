Jets GM Joe Douglas on what next franchise quarterback should be | Jets Press Conference

SNY
With the 2021 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Jets are locked into selecting QB Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall. SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains the confidence within the Jets regime under GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh that Wilson is the right guy and will help turn the franchise around. About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.