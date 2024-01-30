Jets’ Jermaine Johnson named to 2024 Pro Bowl

The Jets will have another representative for the Pro Bowl.

Jermaine Johnson, the second-year linebacker, was added to the roster -- the first Pro Bowl nod of his young career -- on Tuesday. He’ll be replacing Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Johnson built on a solid rookie season by playing in all 17 games for Gang Green while accumulating 7.5 sacks, up from 2.5 a season ago. He had 55 total tackles (36 solo), a forced fumble, and even picked up an interception -- the first of his career.

The Florida State product will join Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner as Jets representatives.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will take place this weekend.