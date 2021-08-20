Jets’ James Morgan gets Instagram shoutout from Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

James Morgan grew up just five minutes away from Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. Naturally, he idolized Aaron Rodgers.

Morgan even wore the number of the man the Packers have trotted out under center since 2008. So with the Jets in Green Bay for joint practices and a preseason match with the Packers this week, Morgan had to meet his childhood hero in the flesh.

With plenty of fandom still inside the Jets backup, Morgan and Rodgers snapped a picture together. That resulted in an Instagram shoutout from the future Hall of Famer.

Via Instagram/@aaronrodgers12

Morgan’s excitement over meeting Rodgers and reuniting with his family and high school coaches, friends and former teammates carried over into his post-practice session chatting with reporters. His homecoming was an experience he likely won’t forget anytime soon.

“It was really cool, just kind of gaining his perspective,” Morgan said of Rodgers. “Yesterday I got to talk to him during the two-minute drill and he kind of wanted to hear about our plays. I was kind of picking his mind on some of that stuff. Just the depth that goes into every play with him, what he can tell about a defense in a play, it’s something that’s really cool. Especially as a young quarterback listening to that, it’s awesome.”

