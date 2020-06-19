New York Jets standout safety Jamal Adams has demanded a trade, and the 49ers reportedly are on the shortlist of teams that he would welcome a trade to. There likely are several reasons for that, but at least one seems readily apparent.

While the 49ers were marching their way through the NFC playoffs, Adams and the Jets were stuck at home after a 7-9 regular season and third-place finish in the NFC East. It would appear Adams tuned in to watch San Francisco's divisional-round win over the Minnesota Vikings, because he came away extremely impressed with the performance of the 49ers' defensive front in that game.

I mean fam, can we talk about this 49ers front... a DB's dream! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 12, 2020

In beating Minnesota 27-10, the 49ers limited the Vikings to just 21 total rushing yards, sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins six times and intercepted him once. It was a thoroughly dominant defensive performance, and clearly, Adams liked what he saw.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman can directly speak to the benefit of playing behind such a dominant front, and responded to Adams with his own testimony.

They hunt! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

[RELATED: Why 49ers should rectify mistake, trade for Jets' Adams]

Though it's unlikely to occur for a number of reasons, Adams would be a dream acquisition for San Francisco. Apparently, the feeling is mutual.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



Jets' Jamal Adams once called 49ers' defensive front 'a DB's dream' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



