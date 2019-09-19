Jets' Jamal Adams calls NFL 'a damn joke' after fine for hit on Baker Mayfield

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is a really good player, and he plays the game as hard as any defensive back in the NFL. Unfortunately for him, the league felt he went a little too far in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Adams was fined $21,000 for a hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He also was hit with a roughing the passer penalty on the play. Adams let everyone know exactly how he was feeling about the league's decision in a passionate tweet Wednesday night.

Warning: The following tweet contains NSFW language.

This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bullshit! I don't give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH pic.twitter.com/SKlTmBBMf0 — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) September 19, 2019

Adams and the Jets will play the rival New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and you can bet the third-year safety will try to set a physical tone right from the get-go.

"Yeah, he's very aggressive, a physical player, a contact player, very aggressive in the running game," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday when asked about Adams. "He's fast, he's a tough player. He's around the ball a lot, too. Similar to (C.J.) Mosley, different position but he gets involved in a lot of plays, plays with great effort, hustles all the time, has a great motor."

The Jets are heavy underdogs entering Week 3. Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as 22.5-point favorites as of Thursday morning. Adams and the Jets defense will need to give an almost flawless performance to slow down Tom Brady's offense and earn a huge upset win.

